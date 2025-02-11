Class 7 girl faints, dies after taking deworming pills in Thanjavur

TIRUCHY: A class 7 girl student reportedly fainted and died after consuming the deworming pills supplied in the school, while two other students are undergoing treatment in Thanjavur on Monday.

The incident instantly sparked a protest by parents, who demanded to check the condition of all students in the school.

Sources said students from Pallathur Government HSS in Thanjavur were distributed Albendazole tablets by a team of doctors from Azhagiyanayagipuram PHC on Monday. Among the students, Kavibala (12), a class 7 student and daughter of Kannan and Parimala from Chokkanathapuram in Thanjavur, had consumed the pill around noon and swooned a couple of hours later while playing. Subsequently, blood oozing out from her nose and mouth.

Soon, teachers Durai Singam and Veeramani rushed the girl to Azhagiyanayagipuram PHC from where she was referred to Pattukkottai GH. However, doctors at the GH, after checking the girl, declared her dead.

After the girl's body was taken for postmortem, the Sethubavachatram police registered a case and commenced an investigation.

Meanwhile, S Dhiya (15), a class 10 girl and C Sahaya Mary (16), a class 11 girl from the same school, who had also fainted, were admitted to the PHC. Peravurani MLA Ashok Kumar visited the PHC and consoled them.

Family members and residents from the villages adjacent to the school gathered on the Pattukkottai Main Road and blocked the traffic demanding proper investigation and conducting medical inspection of all students who consumed the tablets.

On information, Pattukkottai RDO Jayasree, tahsildhar Sukumar, DSP Ravichandran and CEO Annadurai rushed to the spot and held talks with the agitating residents. Upon assurance from officials, the protesters dispersed from the spot.

Traffic was disrupted for more than two hours on the Pattukkottai Main Road due to the flash blockade.