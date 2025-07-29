Class 12 supplementary degree holders can pursue UG courses

CHENNAI: Higher Education Minister Govi Chezhiaan on Monday said students who have cleared the Class 12 supplementary exams could apply for undergraduate courses (UG) in Arts and Science colleges.

Stating that the Class 12 students who were unable to clear the regular academic exams should not feel that they lost the chance to pursue higher education this year, the minister said, “Given that, the supplementary exams were conducted earlier to help the students to join higher education.” Accordingly, students can upload their application online at https://www.tngasa.in/ portal, he said.

The minister added that with a total of 15 new Arts and Science colleges established across the State, the intake for the new courses will increase, ensuring additional admissions to around 15,000 students.