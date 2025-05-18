Class 12 students to apply for supplementary exam by May 29

CHENNAI: The Department of School Education has urged students of classes 10-12 to apply for the supplementary exam before May 29.

In the 2024-25 academic year, 28,292 students did not clear the exam and 7,058 students were absent, both amounting to 35,350 students who should be sitting for the supplementary Class 12 exam.

So, the TN Model Schools have issued a notification that various activities were being undertaken to provide higher education guidance and counselling to all students of classes 9-12 in all government high and secondary schools.

Following this, 35,350 students have been directed to apply for the supplementary exam by 5 pm on May 29. “Students, who didn’t pass or were absent for the Class 12 exam, can apply for supplementary paper from 11 am till 5 pm till May 29 (except Sunday),” read the department notification.

As these students have only a short period of time to apply for the supplementary exam, Chief Education Officers (CEOs) have been directed to prepare and instruct school heads to help them apply. Data from the department highlighted that 353 students were absent for Class 12 exams, and 1,760 students did not pass in Chennai. In other districts, 143 students were absent and 1,237 students did not pass in Chengalpattu.

Also, the number of students both absent and did not clear the exams are Villupuram (1,164), Vellore (1,277), Tiruvannamalai (1,761), Tiruvallur (2,045), Salem (1,758), Pudukkottai (1,847), Madurai (1,161), Krishnagiri (1,363), Kallakurichi (1,901) and Dharmapuri (1,079).

Meanwhile, the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) has announced the supplementary exams for classes 10 and 11 will begin from July 4, and the timetable was released on Friday. The supplementary exams are being held in the interest of students who either failed or were absent during the March/April 2025 public examinations.

Applications for these exams will be accepted from May 22 to June 6. Candidates can register through their respective institutions, while private candidates are required to apply at the designated DGE service centres, noted the press note.

In addition, provisional mark certificates for class 10 students, essential for higher secondary admissions, and statement of marks for class 11 students will be available for download from Monday through the official website www.dge.tn.gov.in.

Students who wish to obtain scanned copies of their answer sheets may apply through their schools from Tuesday till May 24, the release added.