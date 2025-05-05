Class 12 student stabbed to death near Kulithalai

CHENNAI: A shocking incident has occurred near Kulithalai in Karur district, where a class 12 student was stabbed to death.

During a temple festival, a dispute arose when some intoxicated individuals who were dancing were questioned about their behavior, leading to an argument, during which three people were stabbed.

Among them, a 17-year-old student named Shyam Sundar died on the spot, according to Maalaimalar.

Two others, Ajay and Vasanthakumar, who tried to intervene, were also injured in the knife attack and are currently receiving treatment at a hospital.

The police have registered a case and are conducting an investigation into the incident.