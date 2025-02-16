Begin typing your search...

    Class 12 student killed in accident in Sivaganga

    The deceased has been identified as Sudharson of Soodamanipuram, Karaikudi, sources said

    16 Feb 2025
    Class 12 student killed in accident in Sivaganga
    Representative Image

    MADURAI: A 17-year-old boy was killed in an accident near Karaikudi in Sivaganga district, on Sunday.

    The deceased has been identified as Sudharson of Soodamanipuram, Karaikudi, sources said.

    Sudharson, a Class XII student, was riding a bike that collided with a car on Kalluri Salai Road.

    Under the impact, Sudharson was tossed away and succumbed to injuries on the spot. Based on a complaint, Karaikudi North police filed a case, sources said.

    accidentSivagangaBike
    DTNEXT Bureau

