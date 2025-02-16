Class 12 student killed in accident in Sivaganga

MADURAI: A 17-year-old boy was killed in an accident near Karaikudi in Sivaganga district, on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Sudharson of Soodamanipuram, Karaikudi, sources said.

Sudharson, a Class XII student, was riding a bike that collided with a car on Kalluri Salai Road.

Under the impact, Sudharson was tossed away and succumbed to injuries on the spot. Based on a complaint, Karaikudi North police filed a case, sources said.