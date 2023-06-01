Class 12 results: Apply for revaluation before June 3

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Government Examination (DGE) has directed Class 12 students to apply for revaluation/ retotalling between May 31 and June 3.

After the Class 12 board exam results were announced on May 8, the DGE has given students a specific duration to apply for revaluation/retotalling of answer papers.

According to a circular from the department, students will be able to download the scanned copy of the answer sheet from the official website www.dge.tn.gov.in.

Once by entering the exam roll number and date of birth, students will be able to procure the answer sheet. And, if willing to apply for re-evaluation/re-totaling, students can download the application from the same website.

Candidates with the filled application form have been directed to submit the copies at the DGE office between May 31 afternoon and before 5 pm of June 3.

“Candidates who wish to apply for re-evaluation/retotalling in the newly formed districts of Tenkasi, Ranipet, Tirupattur, Kallakurichi, Chengalpattu, and Mayiladuthurai should submit the application forms and pay the fee in cash at the concerned education officer,” the circular stated.

For re-evaluation, candidates will have to pay Rs 505 per paper and for retotalling, candidates will have to pay Rs 305 for biology paper and Rs 205 for other subject papers.