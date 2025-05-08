Class 12 girl commits suicide due to exam results fear in Thanjavur

TIRUCHY: A Class 12 girl from Thanjavur hanged herself on Wednesday fearing the results which are scheduled today (Thursday).

P Arthika (17), from Padugai in Papanasam, a student of Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Papanasam has been awaiting results. On Wednesday morning, Arthika’s parents found her missing and searched her in several places but in vain.

When they went to the cattle shed, they were shocked to see Arthika hanging from a shawl. Soon, they rushed her to Papanasam GH where she was declared dead on arrival. Papanasam police registered a case and are investigating.

The initial investigation found that Arthika was under mental stress soon after the class 12 result date was declared.