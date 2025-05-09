Class 12 exam results: Continous efforts by teachers, pupil put Ariyalur on top

TIRUCHY: Ariyalur, a backward district in many aspects, has made a gigantic leap from third place to first place this year with a pass percentage of 98.82 in Class 12 board exams. This has been attributed to the relentless work put in by the teachers and students.

As many as 8,533 students, including 4,340 girls from 92 schools in the district, appeared for the Class 12 exam. Around 8,432 students tasted success.

Last year, the district secured 97.25 per cent results and stood third in the state, and this year, the results saw a huge improvement with the district taking the top spot in the state with 98.82 pass percentage.

“The result was due to the all-round support of the State Minister SS Sivasankar, who was very particular in the studies of the students, particularly those who were taking up public examinations. The minister had readied and distributed question banks to the students, and the frequent tests by the teachers reduced the public exam fear among the students and helped them take up the exams freely,” said the Chief Educational Officer Sivanandan.

While the District Collector P Ranthasamy said, the teachers took extra care of the students who were poor in their studies and motivated them to work hard.

“The frequent tests and the hard work by both the teachers as well as the students could achieve this result,” the Collector said.

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters, Sivasankar, who lauded the efforts of the teachers and the students, said the question bank was distributed to all the students in the district by visiting them personally.

“Without the support and encouragement of the students, it might not have happened,” said the minister.

He further stated that the Ariyalur district stood first in Class 10 last year and third in Class 12, but this year, the district stands first in Class 12.

“This is the development witnessed in the district in the field of education,” the minister lauded.