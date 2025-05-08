Class 12 exam results: 70-year-old Coimbatore woman clears exam

CHENNAI: Raani, 70 year-old women from Coimbatore, who was interested in studying. passed her Class 12 board exam results on Thursday.

According to a Thanthi TV report, old women was alone in her house after her husband passed away.

Reports added that she cleared her 12th standard Higher Secondary Examination (HSE) with 346 out of 600 marks.

Rani scored 89 marks in Tamil, 52 marks in History, and 50 marks in English.

As the Tamil Nadu’s class 12 board examination results were declared on Thursday, the overall pass percentage this year was 95.03%, which is 0.47% higher than last year.