Class 12 exam results: 100% pass in 5 govt schools in Tiruvallur; 1 Adi Dravidar boy scores 441

CHENNAI: Tiruvallur district has secured 91.49 overall pass percentage in the Class 12 board exams held for the academic year 2024-2025. With 102 government schools in the district, 5 government and government-aided schools have secured 100% results.

One among them is the Adi Dravidar Welfare School, Thervoy, near Gummidipoondi, where 27 students appeared for the board exams and cleared all the subjects.

P Bharath, the school topper, has scored 441 out of 600 in the exam. He credits his mother and grandfather, a retired government staff member, for this feat. “I felt I had to achieve more because of my family situation. Also, my school teachers guided me to score more marks. In November last year, I scored 76 percentile in JEE exams. That was the top score among students from Adi Dravidar schools across TN,” he smiled.

The district has come in 36th place in TN with students’ overall pass percentage in the last two academic years. District Collector M Prathap told DT Next, “We’ll reach out to students who failed in the board exam, and assist them in applying for the supplementary examination, which begins on June 25. We’ll also contact students living along the borders of the district, who could not clear the Tamil exam.”

The DC added that there was a marginal increase in the pass percentage compared to last year. “To improve the knowledge of students in government and aided schools, and to also explain important topics for those in classes 10 and 12, we’ll get the best teachers in the State who are experts in their respective subjects. We’ll also extend it for students in classes 9 and 11. Students in classes 6-8 will get practical exposure in STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics),” he added.

HIGHLIGHTS

91.49% pass

5 govt schools achieve 100% pass

13,252 students in 102 govt schools

11,430 students passed

4,907 boys (81.67%)

6,523 girls (90.5%)