Class 12 exam result: Tiruvallur district gets 91.49 pass per cent

CHENNAI: As per the data the school education department published for 12th board exam results, the Tiruvallur district has secured 91.49 pass percent. Five government schools in the district have achieved 100 percent pass in the academic year 2024-2025.

According to the data released by the Tiruvallur revenue district, In the 2024- 2025 academic year the district has secured 91.49 percent and places 36th in the table.

From as many as 244 schools in the district a total of 27558 students appeared for the examination, out of which 12,995 boy students and 14563 girl students respectively.

Out of which total of 25, 212 passed in the 12th examination, with 11,550 boy students and 13, 662 girl students in Tiruvallur district.

The data from the Tiruvallur district , revealed, 88.88 boys students and 93.81 girls students have passed in the examination.

A total of 13, 252 students from 102 government schools appeared for the examination, with 6,008 male students and 7,244 female students.

Out of which total 11, 430 students passed in the examination, with 4,907 boys students and 6523 girls students respectively.

The government school has secured 86.25 percentage in the district, with 81.67 percent of boys students and 90.5 girls students clearing their exams this academic year.