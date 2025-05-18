Class 12 boy drowns while swimming with friends in Salem

CHENNAI: A 17-year-old boy lost his life during a friendly swimming race with his friends in a lake near Vazhapadi in Salem district.

According to a Thanthi TV report, the deceased, identified as Sabarivasan, had recently cleared his Class 12 exams and was about to join college.

On Sunday morning, he had gone to a nearby lake with his friends for a swim. They held a race to see who could reach the opposite shore first.

During the swim, Sabarivasan drowned. As his friends called for help, local villagers managed to retrieve his body.

The Vazhapadi police soon arrived at the scene and sent the body for post-mortem examination.