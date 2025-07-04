Class 12 boy dies in assault by fellow students in Erode, 2 held

COIMBATORE: Two students were arrested for assaulting a 17-year-old boy to death for talking to a girl from their class in Erode.

According to police, Adithya (17), son of Siva, a supervisor in a construction firm and Sathya from Selvam Nagar in Erode, was found in an unconscious state on Wednesday evening near Government Higher Secondary School in Kumalankuttai, where he is studying Class 12.

Police said the boy left home for school in the morning, but did not attend the class and was later found dead in a colour dress without a uniform.

He was immediately rushed to Erode Government Hospital, but doctors found him to be dead already, and the body was sent for a post-mortem at Perundurai Government Medical College Hospital.

Meanwhile, the parents complained to Veerappanchatram police station on Thursday, demanding the arrest of those who attacked him to death.

They declared not to receive the body until the assailants were arrested and threatened to end their lives by self-immolation if no action was taken.

The aggrieved parents and relatives also blamed the school for not informing them of his absence and allowing some students to leave the campus during school hours. An inquiry by police revealed that two other students had threatened him a few days ago against speaking to girls from their class.

Police arrested the duo, and further investigations are on to determine if anyone else was involved in the assault. Thereafter, the family received the body after a post-mortem at the hospital.