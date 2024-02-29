Class 12 board exams begin on March 1

CHENNAI: State Board students of Class 12 Examination will begin tomorrow with the Language paper.

The first exam for State Board students in Class 12 begins tomorrow (Friday) at 10 a.m.

The Daily Thanthi report said that about 7 lakh and 25 thousand school students in Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, are going to write this exam.

The officials of the examination department said that more than 3,300 centres have been organised in Tamil Nadu alone and all arrangements are ready for the students to write the examination there.

As per the schedule, the board exam for Class 10 will be held from March 26 until April 8. And the exam for class 11 will be held from March 4 until March 25 and for class 12 from March 1 until March 22.

Subsequently, the results for the board exam for Class 10 will be announced on May 10, for Class 11 on May 14 and for Class 12 on May 6, as per the schedule released by Tamil Nadu Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi last year.



