Class 12 board exams begin in Tamil Nadu; 8.21 lakh students appear

CHENNAI: The class 12 board exams have officially begun in Tamil Nadu on Monday with as many as 8.21 lakh students appearing for Tamil and other language exams.

The exams began at 10 am and the students were given first ten minutes to read the question paper, followed by five minutes for verification of particulars and the rest of the duration for writing the exam which will end at 1 pm.

A total of 3,316 exam centres have been set up across the state, and 45,000 teachers are involved in the examination process. 4,800 flying squads are on duty to prevent malpractice.

The English paper has been scheduled for March 6.

Meanwhile, the class 11 board exams will begin on March 5, with about 8.23 lakh students set to appear for the exam.