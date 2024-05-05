Class 12 board exam results to be out tomorrow

CHENNAI: The class 12 results for the academic year 2023-24 is set to be announced tomorrow.

Accordingly, the School Education Department has made all the necessary arrangements to release the exam results.

The score details will be sent through text messages to the cell phone numbers given by the students in schools. The students can also visit the website of the Directorate of Government Examinations (www.tnresults.nic.in, www.dge.tn.gov.in).

The class 12 board exam commenced on March 1, with as many as 7.25 lakh students appearing for the examination.

Meanwhile, the Class 10 board exam will be announced on May 10.