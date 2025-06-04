Class 12 answer sheets released for revaluation, re-totalling

CHENNAI: Answer sheets of Class 12 board exams were released on Wednesday to enable students to submit requests for revaluation and re-totalling.

The Directorate of Government Examinations (DoGE) said that all the answer sheets were uploaded on www.dge.tn.gov.in

Students can download their answer sheets and verify the corrections and the total that were made for each subject.

A senior official from the School Education Department said students could also download the application forms from the website to apply for revaluation or re-totalling. “After filing the applications, whether it’s for revaluation or retotalling, students should submit it to their respective district examination officer from June 5-7 during working hours,” he added.

Students have to pay Rs 505/paper for revaluation and Rs 205 for retotalling of marks for each subject. Once the payment has been made, students will be given a receipt, which they have to keep to know the results of revaluation and retotalling. The announcement of completion of revaluation and re-totalling will be announced shortly.