Class 12 answer sheets distributed to students who cleared board exam

CHENNAI: For students who have recently cleared the Class 12 board exam, the Directorate of Government Examination (DGE) has commenced issuing mark sheets for the results announced on May 8.

As per the notification from DGE, the mark sheets can be downloaded from the official website www.dge.tn.gov.in using the user ID and password.

Further, to prevent any mistakes in the name, date of birth and other details, respective students receiving the mark sheet and the school head have been directed to verify the credentials before handing over the certificate. In case of any corrections in the credentials, those should be uploaded online on the date notified in order to print and issue error-free mark certificates to students.

Meanwhile, private candidates can apply for the mark sheet from May 13-17.

In the board exam for the 2024-25 academic year, in Class 12, overall 7.92 lakh students appeared for the exam, of which 7.53 lakh cleared it securing 95.03%. Meanwhile, the pass percentage in 2023-24 academic year is 94.56%. Of this, girls secured 96.7% and boys secured 93.16%. And, of the lot, there were 10,049 absentees, as per the DGE data.

Students who were either absent for the exam or did not pass one or more subjects are being given intervention to appear for the supplementary exam.

Minister of School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi has also been interacting with the parents of students who missed the exam to encourage them to write the exam. “We’re continuing to guide students who did not pass the exam, and those who missed the exam to write the supplementary exam. We’re getting in touch with the students through the education department helpline 14417,” said the minister.