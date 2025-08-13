Class 11 student faints and dies inside classroom in Villupuram

CHENNAI: A 17-year-old student collapsed and died inside a private school in Villupuram on Wednesday.

According to a Maalaimalar report, the deceased Mohan Raj, a resident of Mel Theru in Villupuram, was studying in Class 11 at a private school in the area. On Wednesday morning, he arrived at school as usual and sat down on a bench in his classroom.

All of a sudden he fainted and collapsed onto the floor. Teachers who rushed to his aid, rushed him to a private hospital nearby where he was declared dead on arrival. On information, the police sent his body for an autopsy to the Mundiyampakkam government hospital.

The clip of the students who collapsing on the floor in his classroom has gone viral on social media. Following this, the school authorities declared a holiday and more than 50 police personnel have been deployed outside the school premises to avoid any untoward incidents.