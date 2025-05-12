Class 11 student drowns in Vaigai river during Madurai Chithirai festival

CHENNAI: A 16-year-old student named Jayavaseekaran from Kariyapatti, Virudhunagar, who had come to witness the descent of Kallazhagar into the Vaigai river, drowned and died tragically.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, Kallazhagar descended into the Vaigai river between 5.45 am to 6.05 am on Monday morning.

Kallazhagar Chithirai festival is being celebrated in Madurai, where Lord Kallazhagar will enter the Vaigai River as the last part of the world-renowned Madurai Chithirai Festival.

This special Chithirai Thiruvizha began on April 29 with the flag hoisting at Madurai Meenakshi Amman Temple.