Class 10 original mark sheets can be collected in schools from Aug 18
CHENNAI: The Directorate of Government Examination has announced that students who cleared the class 10 exam in the 2022-23 academic year, can get their original mark sheets from August 18, starting 10 am.
The same will be distributed at the respective schools. Private candidates can collect their original mark sheets from the centers, where they appeared for the final exam.
