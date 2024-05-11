Class 10 board exam results: Five homeless girls clear exams against all odds

CHENNAI: Five girls in the city who are residents of a shelter for urban homeless girls of the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) have cleared their class 10 board exam announced on Friday.

As per the secretary N Paul Sunder Singh of the shelter, the girls were rescued from different places under different circumstances and brought to shelter for care and rehabilitation.

But, they say, the girls over the years have exhibited outstanding performances in academics and otherwise.

Speaking to DT Next, said, "The shelter has been running since January 2014, working with GCC. Now, 14 homeless girls are sheltered and pursuing education including these five girls."

V Pavithra, (14) was admitted at the shelter after being found homeless at Koyambedu Market. Her mother died by suicide.

Her father, without a home, had the children (Pavithra and her younger sister Keerthiga (9) on the pavement without any protection and safety.

Karunalaya, an organisation working for the street children along with GCC rescued her.

Also, the shelter helped Pavithra crave her niche in football, which she began playing at age of 9.

Also, Pavithra was part of the team to play Street Child Football World Cup, 2022 in Qatar The team qualified for the quarter finals for the first time after beating Peru, Mexico, Zimbabwe and Bangladesh. Pavithra scored a goal against Zimbabwe.

Despite being faced with a lot of tough situations in life, Pavithra also managed to study and play football. And, she studied hard and scored 327 in the 10th exam.

Pavithra, S SARANYA (15) was also rescued from Koyambedu Market. She lost her father when she was about 8-years-old. Her mother sells flowers in the market and slept on the pavement, without a proper shelter.

"She was rescued to provide a place of safety by order of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC). As per members of the shelter, Saranya also plays football, besides exhibiting a great leadership quality. She has scored 257 marks in the 10 exams.

In the case of B Anbarasi (14), she was rescued from the memorial hall, government hospital.

"Her mother used to work as a dishwasher in a small street eatery near the government hospital. She was vulnerable and without protection and basic needs. We rescued her and placed in the shelter through the CWC. She, too, is a football player and preparing for next tournaments. She had to cope up with studies and manage to score 217 marks, "said Paul.

Furthermore in the case of Kaviya (15), she was abandoned by both her parents.

However, her aunt sought help for her as she was without a safe place and parental care. But, later on, she was moved to the shelter. She is also a cricket player who had participated in the Streets Child Cricket World Cup, 2023 and qualified for semifinals against Zimbabwe. She scored 292 marks in 10 exams.

Lastly, Poongothai (15), another child without care and protection was deserted by her mother. "Mother being homeless, could not keep the girl child safe, so she was placed in the shelter by the CWC. She is also a football player and a goalkeeper. She scored 235 in 10th exam, "added Paul.