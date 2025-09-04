Class 10, 12 students with centum score in Tamil to be honoured

CHENNAI: The School Education Department will honour Class 10 and 12 students of the 2024-25 academic year who have secured centum in Tamil language paper and government and aided schools who have scored full pass percentage, in Tiruchy, on September 7.

The students and school principals of state-run high and higher secondary government schools will be honoured by the School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi.

The department has planned the event to recognise the hard work put in by the school principals, teachers in securing 100 per cent pass and students who have scored centum in Tamil language, and to motivate the upcoming students and faculty to follow suit.

Speaking about the event, a government school principal in Chennai said, “There are different kinds of students who get enrolled in government and aided schools, and most of these students face various challenges in studies and hurdles in life. Hence, to get them to successfully pass board exams is quite a feat for faculties.”

Additionally, a Class 10 student who secured a centum shared that scoring full marks in any language is a challenge, especially Tamil. “It is much easier to score a centum in science subjects and mathematics, when compared to Tamil or even English. But, it is fair that the government is recognising the hard work.”

Meanwhile, the minister Poyyamozhi in July announced that dates for board exams for the classes 10,11 and 12 for the academic year 2025-26 will be announced in October.