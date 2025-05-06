Clash breaks out in Vadakadu during temple festival; 14 arrested, bus services suspended

CHENNAI: A violent clash broke out between two groups in Vadakadu village of Pudukkottai district last night during a temple festival, resulting in public tension and multiple arrests.

The conflict reportedly began over a disagreement at a petrol station and escalated due to the influence of alcohol among the youth involved, said a Daily Thanthi report.

Preliminary reports had claimed that houses and two-wheelers were set on fire and five people sustained injuries from sickle attacks.

It was also rumored that a police inspector suffered a head injury. However, police officials have denied these claims, calling them baseless.

They confirmed that no houses were burned, no serious injuries were reported, and no police personnel were harmed.

As a result of the clash, 14 individuals have been arrested.

A large contingent of police personnel has been deployed in the area to maintain law and order.

In response to the violence, government bus services on the Vadakadu route have been suspended.

Pudukkottai Transport Corporation Manager Mohamed Saleem stated that buses will remain off service until further notice is issued by the police.

As a preventive measure to control the situation and curb alcohol-related disturbances, the Pudukkottai district administration has ordered the temporary closure of three TASMAC liquor outlets operating in and around Vadakadu.

Additionally, the district administration has ordered the temporary closure of three TASMAC liquor outlets operating in and around Vadakadu to prevent further unrest.

Authorities are closely monitoring the situation, and further action will be taken based on the ongoing investigation.