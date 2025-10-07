Civic body launches initiative to plant saplings along road medians in Coimbatore

CHENNAI: In an initiative that is like a shot in the arm for the city's landscape, a new green project is in progress in Coimbatore, in which saplings are being planted along major road medians to beautify the city and improve road safety.

According to a report in The Hindu, the initiative is currently underway on three roads including Dr Balasundaram Road which involves a 495-metre median with a cost of Rs 43.50 lakhs, the Pollachi Road where 318 metres of a planned 2.5-km median has reached completion at a cost of Rs 22.6 lakhs and a 575-metre on Masakalipalayam Road costing Rs 45 lakhs.

Officials said that they are awaiting approval for several other stretches and once it is cleared, the project will expand to include a 600-metre median on G V Residency Road, 300 metres on CBM College Road, 1,200 metres along Kovai Pudur A Block, 650 metres on Raju Road, 900 metres on Alagappa Road and a 1.65 km stretch from Ukkadam to Athupalam. All the medians on these stretches will have a uniform height of 2.5 feet and a width of 2 feet.

In a sight for sore eyes, the medians will sport a variety of ornamental and flowering plants such as Areca Palm, Short Palm, Marigold, Red Rivera, Crotons, Akalipa, Red Lettuce, Pentonas and Toronto. To ensure that the stretch remains green and vibrant, a dedicated maintenance team will be designated to care for the plants.

The civic body officials noted that the medians will help prevent unsafe pedestrian crossings and decrease the risk of accidents while simultaneously beautifying the roads.