City celebrates Vinayaga Chaturthi with religious fervour

CHENNAI: Thousands of devotees in the city, and across TN, thronged the temples in their area to offer special prayers on account of Vinayaga Chaturthi on Wednesday. Clay idols of Lord Vinayaga were installed at homes and many vital parts of the city.

Devotees offered ‘kozhukattai’, a sweet delicacy made of jaggery and coconut, to the deity, who is believed to be a remover of obstacles and provider of knowledge. At several localities in the city, giant-sized and decorated idols of the deity have been installed by resident associations and Hindu outfits.

The police have made elaborate security arrangements to avoid any untoward incidents. After a week-long celebration, the idols will be immersed in the Bay of Bengal.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, Union Minister L Murugan extended their greetings on the occasion of Vinayaga Chaturthi.

Governor Ravi, his wife Laxmi and family members, offered prayers at the Arulmigu Sri Varasithi Vinayagar Temple in the city. In his message to the people of TN, Ravi said, “May Lord Vinayagar, the embodiment of wisdom, strength and prosperity, guide us past challenges toward success and bless us with good health and happiness. May he inspire love, compassion and harmony in society, guiding us to build a progressive and inclusive Viksit Bharat.”

Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, EPS extended his greetings and said: “I pray to Lord Vinayagar to bless everyone with love, peace, good health, wealth and prosperity.”

Minister Murugan posted on X: “On the auspicious day, I pray to Lord Vinayagar that everyone may attain all prosperity and health filled with joy.”

Tamil Nadu’s BJP president Nainar Nagenthiran also extended his greetings to the people on the occasion