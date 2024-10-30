CITU opposes MTC move to sanction leave through app-based system

CHENNAI: Metropolitan Transport Corporation’s (MTC) move to introduce an app-based auto-approval system for sanctioning leave from November 1 to bus drivers and conductors under certain conditions has been opposed by CITU-affiliated Arasanga Pokkuvarathu Uzhiyar Sangam.

In a letter to the MTC managing director, the union general secretary V Dhayanantham has asked the corporation to hold talks with the union before implementing the new system for leave. He said that as per the norm, MTC should have 8,500 drivers and conductors each to operate 3,233 buses a day.

Number of vacancies in the MTC has increased over the years with many workers retiring and no new recruitment done since 2013. He said that MTC through a new system has declared that the drivers and conductors could avail two days leave provided they worked 24 days previous month.