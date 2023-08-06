CITU members to protest at MTC's Vadapalani depot against filing FIR against driver

CHENNAI: Members of CITU affiliated trade union to stage protest at MTC's Vadapalani depot on Monday morning against the FIR filed against the driver of 70C bus whose tyre burst led to a passenger suffering a fracture.

Arasanga Pokkuvarathu Uzhiyar Sangam general secretary V Dhayanantham said that the bursting of the tyres happens due to overused tyres leading to accidents and causing injuries to passengers.

"How come a driver be held responsible for a tyre burst? It is the management that uses the old tyres? If at all a FIR is filed by the police, it should be the managing director of the MTC who is responsible should be named not the driver, " he said, adding that if the driver caused an accident, then the driver should be held accountable.

He said that an FIR has been filed against the driver at the R7 police station at KK Nagar.

"This is not the first time. Already such cases were filed at Padianallur, Mandeveli, Chrompet and Perambur deports, " he said.

Dhayanantham alleged that due to a shortage of tyres, the MTC has been using overused tyres on its buses. "Now the tyres are being replaced only if it bursts. They are also getting used tyres from other sister transport corporation and using it on the MTC buses, " he said.

He demanded the MTC to make available adequate tyres and spare parts for the better maintenance of the buses. "The state government should provide funds to compensate the losses of the MTC as it is run for public good, " he said.