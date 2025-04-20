CITU-affiliated electricity union launches awareness drive against smart meters

CHENNAI: The Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU)-affiliated Central Organisation of Tamil Nadu Electricity Employees (COTEE) has launched a statewide public outreach campaign on Saturday to raise awareness about the potential negative impacts of installing smart electricity meters in households, shops, and industrial establishments across the state.

As part of the campaign, pamphlets were distributed across the state, highlighting the concerns surrounding the implementation of smart meters.

According to the COTEE, replacing all 3.4 crore electricity connections in the state would cost an estimated Rs 50,000 crore. The smart meter rollout is expected to be completed within two to three years. The union raised concerns that private companies undertaking this contract would reap enormous profits at public expense. They cited the example of the Kerala Left Front government, which rejected the Union Government’s recommended TOTEX (Total Expenditure) model and instead adopted a Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) model to retain public control and reduce long-term costs.

The association urged the Tamil Nadu government to follow Kerala’s example and implement the CAPEX model instead of the TOTEX model. Under the current TOTEX model, consumers would be forced to bear the cost of meter rental. Even after seven years, if a new meter needs to be installed, consumers would have to pay for the replacement again.

In North Chennai, an awareness drive was held in the Ernavur area of Tiruvottiyur, led by Chandrasekar, CITU Chennai North secretary, along with Greater Chennai Corporation ward member R Jayaraman.

As part of the ongoing protest, the COTEE has planned a sit-in (dharna) at the offices of executive engineers across the state on April 21, demanding the cancellation of the smart meter project under the TOTEX model.