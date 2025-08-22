Citing SC judgement, PMK president Anbumani demands government to provide permanent jobs to temporary workers

CHENNAI: Pointing out that the Supreme Court has condemned the practice of making temporary appointments in government departments and refusing to provide permanent jobs as blatant exploitation, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss demanded the state government to provide permanent jobs to all the temporary employees apart from ensuring their rights.

In a statement, Anbumani said that while pronouncing its judgement in a case filed by temporary employees in Uttar Pradesh, the apex court said that in terms of providing employment, governments are not mere market participants but they are constitutional employment agencies. The burden of the government’s financial deficit should not be placed on the backs of those who continue to perform basic functions in government offices.

"The objective of this judgment is to provide equal rights, equal opportunity in employment, right to life and personal liberty to everyone on the basis of Articles 14, 16 and 21 of the Constitution of India. However, the Tamil Nadu government has failed miserably in fulfilling this objective," he opined.

He criticized that even though the Court has said that appointments should not be made on a temporary basis, the 'Dravidian model' government ruling Tamil Nadu has made only temporary appointments as a routine. Of the number of appointments made since the DMK came to power, half of them are temporary appointments.

"Part-time jobs, contract jobs, temporary-based jobs in government departments not only exploit those involved in them but also violate their dignity. The Tamil Nadu government should take steps to make all those working on a temporary basis in Tamil Nadu government departments permanent," he urged.