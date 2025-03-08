Citing recent crimes, DMDK leader Premalatha asks TN govt to give top priority for women's safety

CHENNAI: DMDK general secretary Premalatha Vijayakant on Saturday expressed grave concerns about the escalating instances of sexual assaults and law and order issues in the State, saying, “As we celebrate Women’s Day, it is imperative to acknowledge the alarming rise in sexual assaults and law and order issues.”

Speaking to reporters after celebrating International Women’s Day at DMDK headquarters in Koyambedu here, Premalatha emphasised the need for the State government and Chief Minister MK Stalin to prioritise women’s safety.

“As we celebrate Women’s Day, it is imperative to acknowledge the alarming rise in sexual assaults and law and order issues across the State. The government must take concrete measures to ensure the safety and security of women,” she urged.

The DMDK leader also weighed in on the contentious issue of the three-language policy, advocating for the protection of the mother tongue while promoting multilingual culture.

“Our captain’s policy is clear: we will safeguard our mother tongue while embracing the learning of all languages. Tamil must be made a compulsory subject in Tamil Nadu,” she asserted.

Regarding the delimitation exercise of Lok Sabha constituencies, Premalatha Vijayakant noted that the central government had not made any official announcement, rendering speculation about the reduction of MP seats in Tamil Nadu premature. While there are suggestions that the number of constituencies of the State will be reduced from 39, we cannot engage in speculation without an official confirmation, the DMDK general secretary said. “However, if the central government does attempt to reduce the seats in Tamil Nadu, the DMDK will vehemently oppose it, in tandem with the Tamil Nadu government,” she warned.

When queried about the allocation of Rajya Sabha seat to the DMDK as part of the AIADMK alliance, Premalatha declined to comment, fueling speculation about her party’s future course of action.