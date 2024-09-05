Circular on eco-friendly Vinayagar Chathurthi sent to TN schools withdrawn

CHENNAI: Debunking the reports pertaining to eco-friendly Vinayagar Chathurthi celebrations at schools, the State Environment and Climate Change Department has clarified that circulars issued in a few districts have been withdrawn.

The circular had directed students to take pledges promising to celebrate an eco-friendly Vinayagr Chaturthi, during their morning assembly session.

In a statement on Wednesday, department secretary Dr P Senthil Kumar stated that the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) customarily releases a circular putting down dos and don'ts ahead of the festival every year but that it was "only applicable for organizers of the festival, idol makers, and the public."

He went on to clarify that the circulars issued to schools in a few districts were "based on a misunderstanding. The circulars have now been withdrawn and "fully cancelled" as "they are contrary to the government orders."

Senthil Kumar also added that departmental action is being taken against the officials who issued the wrong circulars.

(With online desk inputs)