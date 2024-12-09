Christian missionaries pioneered education-for-all idea: Udhayanidhi Stalin

NEW DELHI: Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin commended Christian missionaries on Sunday for their pioneering efforts in providing quality education to all sections of society, regardless of their background or social status.

Speaking at the alumni meet of the Madras Christian College Higher Secondary School in Chetpet here, Udhayanidhi emphasised the importance of education in empowering individuals and transforming society. He noted that education is the only wealth that cannot be stolen or destroyed.

Udhayanidhi recalled the critical role played by Christian missionaries in promoting education during a time when access to learning was restricted to certain sections of society.

"When schools forbade education to students except Brahmins, Christian missionaries opened doors of learning to provide education for all," he said.

Pointing out the State government's initiatives to strengthen the education sector through various schemes, the Deputy CM said, "Our Chief Minister has come up with many schemes to boost the education sector."

The DMK leader described the PM Vishwakarma Scheme, introduced by the central government, as an attempt to dissuade students from pursuing education and instead taking up caste-based professions. "The PM Vishwakarma Scheme aimed at taking our students out of education. Our CM has clearly stated that the PM Vishwakarma Scheme will not be implemented in Tamil Nadu," he asserted.

In a veiled criticism of PM Narendra Modi-led central government, the DMK youth wing secretary said, "A group is roaming around in New Delhi, urging our students to turn to traditional caste-based business instead of studies." He further appealed to the Madras Christian College Higher Secondary School students to strive for excellence and work towards the betterment of marginalised communities.

Several dignitaries attended the event, including Ministers PK Sekarbabu and Anbil Mahesh, MP Dayanidhi Maran, and other prominent personalities.