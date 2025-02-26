Cholan Superfast Express and Puducherry-Tirupati MEMU Express to experience delays on Feb 28

CHENNAI: In view of maintenance work at Villupuram Yard, the changes have been made in the patterns of the following train services.

Train No. 22676 Cholan Superfast Express scheduled to leave Tiruchchirappalli Jn at 11.00 am will be regulated for 20 minutes at convenient location on February 28.

Train No. 16112 Puducherry - Tirupati MEMU Express scheduled to leave Puducherry at 3.00 pm will be regulated for 10 minutes at convenient location on February 28.