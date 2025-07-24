Chola Gangam spread over 5 km, mere Rs 12 cr inadequate to restore 1,000-yr-old lake: Anbumani

CHENNAI: PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss condemned the State government for allocating a meagre Rs 12 crore for the restoration of Chola Gangam Lake, locally known as Ponneri Lake, in Gangaikonda Cholapuram.

In a statement, Anbumani said that the Water Resources Department has already estimated that Rs 663 crore is needed to restore the lake built by Rajendra Chola. "The lake was spread over 16 miles in the past. Despite centuries of encroachments, the lake still 5 km circumference. It is not possible to restore a huge lake with the paltry funds allocated," he added.

Anbumani criticised the DMK government for failing to implement irrigation projects in the State during the last four and a half years of its rule. "The DMK government should hang its head in shame for not completing any irrigation project to support 60 per cent of the population, who depend on farming. The government should announce to restore all the lakes above 100 acres and establish link canals to restore the Chola-era Irrigation Scheme," he urged.

The PMK leader also demanded that the State ministers meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is participating in the 1,000th year of the Chola Gangam lake event on July 27, to demand funds for the lake restoration project.

Meanwhile, in another statement, Anbumani pointed out that the Karnataka government has decided to commence the caste survey from September 22. He demanded that Chief Minister MK Stalin take a similar measure in Tamil Nadu.