Chola-era Nandhi, Vishnu granite idols found in Thanjai

TIRUCHY: Chola-era granite idols of Nandhi and Vishnu and inscriptions of the Pallava dynasty were unearthed from a paddy field in Thanjavur by a team of Archeological enthusiasts on Tuesday.

Manimaran, the Tamil Pandit of Thanjavur Saraswathi Mahal and archeol, said that Pallava dynasty inscriptions were witnessed at Chithirakudi, Kachamangalam, Maraneri and Vendayampettai.

During the 7th century, the Senthalai village was the headquarters of Pallavas and later, the Cholas changed the name of Chithirakudi to Lingathadimedu.

“On information, we went to the particular paddy field owned by Sathya and unearthed a Nandhi idol, which appeared majestic. Adjacently a three-foot Vishnu idol was also unearthed giving information about a Saivite temple that could have existed there,” he said.

Manimaran also said, there was an inscription below the Nandi idol and this probably belonged to the 8th century. The team also unearthed an inscription from the Nayakar era.

“Thus we have found that Chithirakudi should have been a major spot not only during the Chola period but also the Pallava and Nayaka dynasties,” he added.