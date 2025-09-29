China expresses condolences to families of victims of stampede at actor Vijay's rally in Tamil Nadu

BEIJING: China on Monday expressed "deep condolences" and sympathies to the families of those killed in a stampede at actor-politician Vijay-led rally in Tamil Nadu's Karur town.

Forty-one people were killed and dozens injured in the stampede on Saturday.

"We express our deep condolences for the victims, and our heart goes out to their families and those who are injured," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun told a media briefing here while responding to a question.

He said that the Chinese embassy in India expressed its sympathy and condolences.

There were no reports of any deaths or injuries to any Chinese nationals in the incident, he said.