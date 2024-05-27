Children trained in paper folding craft in Kovilpatti

MADURAI: Many children were exposed to and trained on methods of paper folding craft during an event organised by the Tamil Nadu Juvenile Writers and Artists Association in association with the District Administration of Kovilpatti in Thoothukudi district.

Participants from the surrounding areas of Kovilpatti were trained in the art of paper folding by Amalraj.

At a valedictory function on Sunday, Collector G Lakshmipathy while addressing the event said Kovilpatti, which is known as ‘Karisal Bhoomi’ (drought-stricken area), produced more writers, who contribute much to the society.

The Collector then appealed to the students to develop a reading habit and urged the need for them to be creative and inventive.

The role of teachers is equally important in discovering the potential of students. He also distributed certificates to the participants and prizes to winners who excelled in competitions, sources said.

Kovilpatti Revenue Divisional Officer Jane Christy Bai, District Elementary Education Officer Mary Diana Jayanthi, and others were present at the event.