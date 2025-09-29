Childhood cancer survivors run in Madurai marathon

MADURAI: In an inspiring demonstration of resilience and hope, many survivors of childhood cancer and their families took the centre stage at ‘Victory Run Marathon’, organised by Meenakshi Mission Hospital and Research Centre, to mark the International Childhood Cancer Awareness Month in Madurai on Sunday.

The event had young cancer survivors showcasing their talents through vibrant dance performances and a fancy dress competition.

Older survivors shared their inspiring stories, offering encouragement to younger patients.

The highlight of the event was an emotional skit by hospital staff, delivering a powerful message that “Childhood cancer is highly curable”, emphasising hope and the importance of timely treatment.

In her keynote speech, Kamini Gurushankar said, “Each child who completes the journey of cancer treatment is nothing short of a hero. Today’s ‘Victory Run’ is not just about crossing a finish line — it is about honouring courage, celebrating medical progress and spreading hope.

Childhood cancers, though accounting for only about 4% of all cancers in India, bring an enormous emotional impact to families. The good news is that with modern advances, most of these cancers are now highly curable, and survival rates continue to rise.

Dr Kasi Viswanathan, Senior Consultant and Head, Department of Pediatric Haematology-Oncology, Haematology and Bone Marrow Transplant, in a statement said, “Our comprehensive approach to cancer care and transplants ensures that children across South Tamil Nadu, particularly in Madurai, can access advanced, life-saving therapies without the need to travel far from home.”

The marathon, which began at Elcot IT Park, concluded at the hospital.