Begin typing your search...

    Child killed as speaker falls on her in Ramanathapuram

    The large speakers, owned by Veerakumar, had been placed outside his house. While the child, Sugavathi, was untying a rope, one of the speakers toppled and fell on her.

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|10 Aug 2025 9:34 AM IST
    Child killed as speaker falls on her in Ramanathapuram
    X

    Child killed as speaker falls on her in Ramanathapuram

    CHENNAI: A 6-year-old girl died after a speaker fell on her during preparations for a temple festival in Koraikkulam near Paramakudi, Ramanathapuram district.

    The large speakers, owned by Veerakumar, had been placed outside his house. While the child, Sugavathi, was untying a rope, one of the speakers toppled and fell on her. She sustained severe injuries and died after being crushed, as reported by Daily Thanthi.

    Child deathRamanathapuram
    Online Desk

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X