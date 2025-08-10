Child killed as speaker falls on her in Ramanathapuram

CHENNAI: A 6-year-old girl died after a speaker fell on her during preparations for a temple festival in Koraikkulam near Paramakudi, Ramanathapuram district.

The large speakers, owned by Veerakumar, had been placed outside his house. While the child, Sugavathi, was untying a rope, one of the speakers toppled and fell on her. She sustained severe injuries and died after being crushed, as reported by Daily Thanthi.