Child killed as speaker falls on her in Ramanathapuram
The large speakers, owned by Veerakumar, had been placed outside his house. While the child, Sugavathi, was untying a rope, one of the speakers toppled and fell on her. She sustained severe injuries and died after being crushed, as reported by Daily Thanthi.
