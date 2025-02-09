Child dies days after being bitten by stray dog near Hosur

CHENNAI: A 9-year-old boy died five days after allegedly being bitten by a stray dog near Hosur.

According to a Thanthi TV report, the child was bitten by the animal while he was on his way to school. However, he did not inform his family about the incident.

Later, as the boy was feeling unwell, he was treated at the Hosur Government Hospital. He was then referred to the Krishnagiri Government Hospital for further treatment but he scuccumbed on the way.