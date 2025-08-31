Child dies after consuming soft drink from abandoned bottle in TN

CHENNAI: A five-year-old boy died after collapsing shortly after consuming a soft drink from a discarded bottle lying on the ground near his house in Koomapatti in Virudhunagar district.

Identified as Kodeeswaran, son of Veerasamy (40) and Panchavarnam (36), who both work at a matchbox factory, the LKG student was found frothing at the mouth before he fell unconscious. He was rushed to the Vathirairuppu Government Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, Daily Thanthi reported.

Preliminary police investigations said that the child had drunk from the abandoned bottle shortly before he fainted. Koomapatti police have registered a case and are probing further.