Chief Secretary orders statewide inspection of roadside wells after Sathankulam tragedy

CHENNAI: In the aftermath of a heartbreaking accident in Thoothukudi district that claimed five lives, including that of a toddler, Chief Secretary N Muruganandam on Sunday directed all district collectors and highways department officials to conduct immediate inspections of roadside wells and hazardous road stretches across the state.

The tragic incident occurred on Saturday, May 17, near Sathankulam, where a car veered off the road and plunged into an uncovered well adjacent to the highway.

All five occupants of the vehicle drowned, triggering widespread concern over roadside safety infrastructure.

Responding swiftly, the Chief Secretary issued a statewide directive mandating officials to identify open wells, potholes, and other potentially dangerous areas along roads.

He emphasised the urgent need to implement comprehensive safety and environmental measures, including the installation of protective barriers, warning signage, and improved lighting in accident-prone zones.

“All district collectors and highways engineers have been instructed to inspect their respective jurisdictions without delay, assess the safety of roadside infrastructure, and initiate immediate corrective measures to prevent such avoidable tragedies,” Muruganandam told DT Next.

He also called for a detailed audit of existing road safety mechanisms, particularly in rural and semi-urban areas where roadside wells and unprotected structures are more prevalent.

The objective is to ensure that roads are not only motorable but also secure for all road users, he added.

The Chief Secretary underscored that public safety must be treated as a non-negotiable priority and urged coordinated, time-bound action from all departments concerned.

