Chief Minister’s trophy to be awarded to top police stations in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Police will honour the state's best-performing police stations with the Chief Minister’s trophies on Saturday, as part of the Tamil Nadu Police Day celebrations. The ceremony will be held at the DGP office conference hall in Chennai and will be led by in-charge Director General of Police (DGP) G. Venkataraman. This marks his first official function since assuming the role of state police chief.

The awards, approved earlier by the state government, are designed to recognize excellence in efficiency, public service, and commitment to law and order. While three trophies were already presented on Republic Day to stations in Madurai, Tiruppur, and Thiruthani, the upcoming event will award the remaining trophies to one top-performing station from each district and commissionerate. DGP Venkataraman will confer the honors on behalf of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

Station House Officers (SHOs) from all winning stations have been directed to report to the DGP office by 9 a.m. on Saturday to receive their awards.

Notable awardees include four stations from the Greater Chennai Police: Muthiyalpet, Maduravoyal, Ice House, and Madipakkam. Other city-level winners include Shankar Nagar (Tambaram), Ennore (Avadi), Kattoor (Coimbatore), Fort L&O (Trichy), Annadhanapatti (Salem), and Perumalpuram (Tirunelveli).

The list of best-performing stations from the districts is extensive, featuring:

· Chengalpattu: Chengalpattu Town

· Kanchipuram: Kanchi Taluk

· Villupuram: Kottakuppam

· Cuddalore: Panruti

· Kallakurichi: Kachirapalaiyam

· Vellore: Vellore North

· Tiruvannamalai: Polur

· Tirupattur: Tiruppatur Town

· Ranipet: Walaja

· Salem: Omalur

· Dharmapuri: Harur

· Namakkal: Namakkal Town

· Krishnagiri: Krishnagiri Town

· Coimbatore (Rural): Mettupalayam

· Erode: Erode South

· The Nilgiris: Ooty Town Central

· Tiruppur (Rural): Udumalpet

· Trichy (Rural): Manachanallur

· Pudukkottai: Aranthangi

· Ariyalur: Jeyankondam

· Perambalur: Perambalur

· Karur: Karur Town

· Thanjavur: Thanjavur Town East

· Nagapattinam: Velipalayam

· Tiruvarur: Thiruthuraipoondi

· Mayiladuthurai: Sirkali

· Madurai (Rural): Usilampatti Town

· Virudhunagar: Mallanginaru

· Dindigul: Dindigul Town North

· Theni: Gudalur North

· Ramanathapuram: Kamuthi

· Sivaganga: Sivagangai Town

· Tirunelveli (Rural): Munnerpalam

· Thoothukudi: Kovilpatti West

· Tenkasi: Pavoorchatram

· Kanyakumari: Eraniel