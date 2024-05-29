Chief Minister Stalin’s efforts have made Tamil Nadu the sports capital

CHENNAI: The various sports development initiatives of Chief Minister M K Stalin led government has made Tamil Nadu the sports capital of the country.

Detailing the numerous initiatives taken by the state government for sports development since 2021, a government release referred to the various international and national sports events hosted by the state in the last three years and said that the chief minister, after assuming office, realized the significance of the department and ordered the allocation of Rs 1,000 crore to the department in the last three years.

Owing to the allocation, the Nehru indoor stadium, Nehru stadium, Mayor Radhakrishnan hockey stadium, Tennis stadium and swimming pool were renovated to world standard with state of art amenities, the release added, also bragging about the construction of mini stadiums to host five major sports events in Assembly constituencies under the Chief Minister's Mini Stadium Scheme.

Asserting that the preliminary works were underway for the development of an international standard Sports City in Chennai to take the city to the next stage in hosting international events, the government release said that as many as 81 new coaches for various sports, including athletics, swimming, Tennis, Hockey and Squash were appointed in the state in the last three years with the view to help the state athletes win Olympic like prestigious international events.

Reiterating the resounding success of the 44th Chess Olympiad 2022, International Women's Tennis Championship 2022, ABP Challenger 100 international Men's Tennis event 2023, Chennai Chess GrandMaster 2023, Asian Hockey championship 2023 and World Surfing championship 2023 and Khelo Youth Games 2023, the release said that about 13 sports persons were appointed in various departments under the scheme of providing three per cent quota for sportspersons in appointment.