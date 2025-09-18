Chief Minister pays tribute to Periyar, administers social justice pledge

TIRUCHY: Chief Minister MK Stalin visited Tiruchy en route to Karur and paid floral tribute to Periyar EV Ramasamy in view of his birth anniversary on Wednesday. He also administered the Social Justice Day pledge.

A large number of DMK cadre led by ministers, elected representatives, the district Collector and local body representatives turned up at the Tiruchy airport to accord a warm welcome to the party president.

Party functionaries also greeted him along the route from the airport to the central bus stand, where the portrait of Periyar was placed near the Periyar statue.

From there, Stalin went to the Tiruchy district collectorate and administered the social justice pledge to officials from the various departments. After that, he proceeded to Karur, accompanied by the ministers KN Nehru, S Regupathy, Ma Subramanian, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Siva V Meyyanathan, and MPs Kanimozhi and A Raja and others.