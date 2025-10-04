Chidambaram: Lightning strike injures schoolboy, damages household appliances

CHENNAI: A lightning strike on a house in Chidambaram, Cuddalore district, caused a wall collapse, injuring a Class 11 student and damaging all electrical appliances, creating panic in the area.

The incident occurred this morning during widespread thunderstorms in the town. The house, located on Third Cross Street, Sivasakthi Nagar, belongs to Nathiya. As heavy rain lashed the area, lightning struck the house, causing part of the wall to collapse on Nathiya, her son Akilan, daughter Gayathri, and relative Kalaiselvi, said a Thanthi TV report.

Akilan sustained a severe head injury in the accident. He was rushed to a private hospital where he received five stitches.