Chidambaram criticises Governor Ravi's comment on Tamil Nadu’ language policy

CHENNAI: Criticising Governor RN Ravi over his recent comments about the language education policy in Tamil Nadu, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram said he should discuss government policies based on factual information rather than unfounded claims.

In a statement on Saturday, Chidambaram pointed out the discrepancy between the Governor's claims and the reality on the ground. The former Home Minister noted that the Governor had asserted that a three-language formula is being implemented in 27 out of India's 28 states. "I would like to say, politely, that he is living in a fantasy world," Chidambaram remarked.

He highlighted the lack of English language education in several Hindi-speaking states, specifically mentioning Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Jharkhand. "In many government schools, English is not taught, and even if classes are conducted, qualified teachers are often not appointed," he said in a post on X.

Chidambaram emphasised that he personally knew numerous students who, despite having learnt English, were unable to speak or write a single sentence in the language.

"The three-language formula is not functioning there. Upon closer inspection, it appears that only a 'one-language policy' is in effect," he added.

Chidambaram criticised the emphasis on languages closely related to Hindi, such as Sanskrit, Punjabi, and Bhojpuri, which he said are taught as the second language, while regional languages like Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, and Kannada are not adequately covered in 95 per cent of schools.

In Tamil Nadu, besides State-run schools, private institutions and central government schools that follow CBSE and ICSE syllabus, and Kendriya Vidyalayas do teach Hindi, he said. "It is well known that there are no obstacles for students wishing to learn Hindi in Tamil Nadu," he continued, noting that thousands of students take multiple levels of exams conducted by the Dakshina Bharat Hindi Prachar Sabha (DBHPS) every year.

Citing these, Chidambaram said Governor Ravi should discuss government policies based on factual information rather than unfounded claims.