Chhattisgarh police rescue 18-month-old baby in Thanjavur

CHENNAI: Chhattisgarh railway police rescued an 18-month-old baby boy in Thanjavur and arrested a 45-year-old man, who had allegedly stolen the baby and wanted to raise it so that it would take care of him during his old age.

The baby was later handed over to the biological parents on Friday

It is said that the couple Surya Takur (28) and Sonu Tiwari (26) were staying at Durg railway station in Chhattisgarh on June 28 with their 18-month-old baby boy Kartik Manickpuri.

While they were fast asleep, the baby went missing, and their search for the baby went in vain. They complained to the railway police.

The railway police who registered a case, inspected the CCTV footage from the railway station, in which they found a man from Tamil Nadu carrying the baby and was found to be booking a ticket from the counter. Subsequently, the railway police got the details from the booking counter and identified the person as Arumugam (45), a resident of Sathanur in Tiruneelakudi in Thanjavur.

A team of railway police reached Thanjavur in search of him, but he was not available in the house. Later, the police found that Arumugam was staying with the baby in the house of one of his relatives at Sirkazhi.

Subsequently, the Chhattisgarh railway police sought the support of Tiruneelakudi police and secured Arumugam and rescued the baby.

The information about the rescue of the baby was informed to the parents, and they too were asked to come to the Tiruneelakudi police station and the baby was handed over to the parents on Friday.

The initial investigation found that Arumugam, a plumber, was working in the bore well firm operating from North Indian states for the past 10 years.

As his parents passed away and he had neither siblings nor a life partner, Arumugam was worried about his future particularly during his old age.

Arumugam confessed to the police that he had stolen the baby and wanted to raise the baby, which would take care of him during his old age. The police arrested Arumugam later.