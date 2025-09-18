Chezhiaan hails TN's archival tradition at golden jubilee fete of record keepers

CHENNAI: Higher Education Minister Govi Chezhiaan shared insights about Tamil Nadu’s rich archival tradition and how it is being done in the digital era at the golden jubilee celebration of the National Archives of India, jointly organised with the Tamil Nadu Archives and Historical Research wing, held for the first time in the State.

The Old Settlement Register (OSR) from 1864 to 1897 and the Inam Fair Register (IFR) from 1861 to 1940 were uploaded online during the conference to make it easier for the public to access land records.

The minister said that all government department records are systematically catalogued and preserved appropriately. Records over three hundred years old are under our safe custody.

About 40 crore documents are preserved. The Tamil Nadu Archives also functions as a centre for historical research recognised by the University of Madras and other universities”, he said, adding, “many critical historical books have been written using these archives."